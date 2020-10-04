NPHET recommend country moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met for a previously unscheduled meeting on Sunday due to concerns over the rising Covid-19 numbers and they have recommended that the entire country is moved to Level Five restrictions for a period of four weeks.

A Government source told The Irish Times that the recommendation has taken the Government by surprise.

A source told The Irish Times: “I think we are in difficulty. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see early moves.”

“Everything is going in one direction,” the source added.

The meeting was chaired by acting chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan after he returned to his post after taking a period of leave for personal reasons.

Government has been made aware of NPHET’s advice but Dr Holohan will send a formal letter tonight or tomorrow.

It remains to be seen if there will be pushback on the recommendations at Cabinet level.

Dublin and Donegal are currently on Level Three restrictions as part of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

According to HSE figures, there were 132 Covid-19 cases in hospital at 8pm on Saturday evening, 20 of these are in intensive care.

There have been 364 additional Covid-19 cases recorded in the Republic of Ireland today, with no further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 Covid-19 related deaths, and 38,032 confirmed cases, in Ireland.

Of today’s cases:

195 are men/168 are women

74 per cent are under 45 years of age

27 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

42 cases have been identified as community transmission

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, eight in Tipperary, eight in Wicklow, seven in Kildare, six in Kilkenny, six in Offaly, five in Cavan, five in Mayo, five in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in nine counties