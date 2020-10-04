Significant increase in Carlow Covid-19 figure

Co Carlow saw its biggest daily increase of Covid-19 cases in weeks on Saturday evening.

Seven new cases of Covid-19 were reported, the biggest increase since mid September.

The official cumulative county figure is 292. These new cases will only be added to the county figure on Sunday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre also reported 10 people with Covid-19 have died, eight of which occurred prior to September.

There has now been a total of 1,810 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 2 October, the HPSC has been notified of 613 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 37,668 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

315 are men / 294 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

58 cases have been identified as community transmission

224 cases are in Dublin, 58 in Donegal, 46 in Cork, 44 in Kildare,31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of Covid-19 in Ireland.

For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to Covid-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-Covid healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of Covid-19.”