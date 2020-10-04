Teething problems at skate park

By Suzanne Pender

TEETHING problems that range from parking concerns to protective gear might be there, but they haven’t put a damper on the success of the town’s new skate park. At last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, councillors were effusive in their praise of the new skate park but did raise some issues concerning the public.

Cllr John Cassin welcomed the skate park, adding that it was currently “so overused I’d fear there’d be a collision”.

He added that the park was being used by older and younger children and asked that some system or rules be put in place to increase safety. “It’s created a lot of fun for people for all the different age groups, but we should have some system in place,” he added.

Cllr Cassin also called for more patrols at night on the Linear Walk, which has seen some anti-social behaviour.

“It is a lovely walkway and we don’t want it to be a source of anti-social behaviour,” he said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also welcomed the opening of the skate park, adding that it had enhanced Hanover Park and the Burrin Road. However, she did have a concern about the number of children in the skate park not wearing protective gear. She added that parking around the skate park was also an issue and urged people not to park in residential areas or at the nearby Gala Shop, which was for customers’ use only.

Cllr Dalton stated that signage to address these issues was needed in the area, adding that it was important for the council to “set the tone from day one”.

Director of services Michael Rainey said he was familiar with these challenges, which were to be expected at the beginning, given the popularity of the skate park since opening. He stated that the council would address the information, safety and maintenance issues raised.