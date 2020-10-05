450 Leaving Cert students expected to receive amended CAO offers on Thursday

Around 450 leaving cert students will be getting a higher preference college offer after errors were discovered with the calculated grades system.

The CAO says it is optimistic that all students will be accommodated by third level institutions.

It hopes to make offers to the students in question on Thursday morning.

Chair of the board of the CAO, Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh says the figure is more manageable than initially feared.

“It was never the expectation that there would be 6,000 additional offers. A lot of people had already got more points than was needed for their first preference, so an extra ten points wasn’t going to make any difference.

“For others, they many not have got their first preference, but ten points extra would not necessarily bring them over the threshold,” said Prof Ó Dochartaigh.

“At one stage we were afraid that it was going to be three times that number [450],” he added.