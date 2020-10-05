Almost 25% of Irish motorists admit to driving when they are too tired

By Suzanne Pender

SHOCKING statistics have revealed that almost a quarter of drivers in Ireland (23.9%) said they had driven at least once over the previous month when they were so tired that they had trouble keeping their eyes open.

Driver fatigue is seen as a key contributor to deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads and is the theme of the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) annual academic lecture, which is being held online today.

The results of a major international study conducted in 2018, called the E-Survey of Road Users’ Attitudes (ESRA), were presented at the online lecture. A similar national study of Driver Attitudes and Behaviour, conducted in Ireland by the RSA last year, further demonstrated that driver fatigue is a major problem on Ireland’s roads, as 16% of the 1,000 motorists surveyed confirmed the more serious fact that they had even fallen asleep or nodded off while driving.

“We know that driving while fatigued significantly increases your risk of being involved in a road traffic collision. Just as you wouldn’t get behind the wheel of a car while intoxicated, don’t drive if you are fatigued. Health experts have been proclaiming the importance of sleep for many years, but in the case of road safety, a good night’s sleep might just save your life,” said Department of Transport junior minister Hildegarde Naughton.

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell remarked that fatigue is estimated to be a contributory factor in a staggering one in five driver fatalities on Irish roads.

“That’s a statistic that is sure to jolt you awake and demonstrates why driver fatigue is often referred to as ‘the silent killer’. The advice for drivers suffering from fatigue and who find themselves fighting sleep at the wheel is simple: Stop, Sip, Sleep. Pull over safely, drink a caffeinated drink and take a 15 to 20-minute nap. By the time you restart your journey, the caffeine should have taken effect and you should be able to safely drive for another hour or so. However, you just can’t fight fatigue. The only cure for driver fatigue is sleep.”

Studies have shown that the groups most at risk from driver fatigue are young men, people working night shifts, those who drive for a living such as truck and taxi drivers, and people with sleep disorders, such as sleep apnoea.

The RSA is seeking support for its national drive to save lives during Irish Road Safety Week (IRSW), which takes place from today, Monday 5 October, to Sunday 11 October, with numerous road safety activities planned nationwide.

The RSA will be working with the Applegreen chain of service stations on the Driver Reviver campaign, providing free cups of coffee to motorists this coming October Bank Holiday.

The campaign, which has been running for three years, is specifically aimed at those holiday periods when people are typically driving longer distances, often on straight, open roads such as motorways, where fatigue crashes are more likely to occur. Selected Applegreen forecourts will be providing free cups of coffee to drivers between 2pm and 8pm on Friday and Monday of the Bank Holiday weekend.