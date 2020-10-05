Carlow Covid rate well below national average

There has been an increase in reported Covid-19 cases in Carlow in the last few days although the county is still doing well compared to the national outlook.

As Level 5 restrictions were mooted nationally on Sunday evening, 27 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow in the last 14 days.

However, 18 of these cases have been reported in the last five days including seven on Saturday.

These new cases saw the county lose its claim of having the lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country over the last seven days but its rate of 31.6 per 100,000 of population is still well below the national average of 108.9.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow is now 299.

The former president of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) and a member of NPHET, Dr Mary Favier has said that the “absolute reality” and “inevitable truth” of the current Covid-19 figures was that a lockdown would be necessary because of the vulnerability of the health care system.

However, other public health experts have said a move to Level Five of the Government’s Living with Covid plan would be an “extreme reaction”.

“Something needs to be done to protect it,” Dr Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified: