Covid-19: no further deaths and 518 new cases in the Republic

There were a further 616 cases of the virus recorded on the island today in Northern Ireland. Photo: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty Images.

There have been no new deaths and 518 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic this evening.

134 of the cases are located in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said the new figures were part of a “significant and concerning deterioration” in the national situation.

“It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months,” he said.

“Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them.”

There were a further 616 cases of the virus recorded on the island today in Northern Ireland, with no further deaths in the region.

With some 3,630 cases reported there in the last seven days, Stormont ministers have not decided to introduce any further restrictions in the region but are expected to revisit the matter on Thursday.

Nationwide restrictions

It comes as all counties within the Republic are likely to be moved to Level Three restrictions of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan shortly, with full confirmation expected this evening.

Following NPHET’s recommendation that the entire country be placed on Level Five restrictions for four weeks, a senior Government official told The Irish Times that the Cabinet will not move the country to the recommended level of restrictions.

Under Level Five, people are asked to stay within 5km of their home for exercise except for essential journeys such as food shopping and essential work.

Under Level Three, the priority is to keep schools, early learning and childcare services open and to minimise disruption in the workforce. People are asked to reduce the number of people they meet to a minimum and to not travel outside of their region.

It comes as Dr Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today its “best estimates” indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus, with “the vast majority” of the world remaining at risk.