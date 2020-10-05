Death notices

Catherine (Kitty) O’DONNELL (née Gogarty)

formerly Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Drogheda, Louth

Kitty O’Donnell died 4 October (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff of SignaCare, Killerig, formerly Drogheda.

Beloved wife of the late Walter and much loved mother of Raphael and Bryan. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Annette and Kathryn, grandchildren Caoimhe, Cara, Mark and Ronan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/)

Laurence (Lar) DOYLE

199 Pollerton Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Lar died 4 October at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Anne and his sister Angeline. Sadly missed by his brother Peader, sister Noeleen, brothers-in-law Liam Dowling and Christopher Haughney, nephews Declan and William, nieces Michelle, Aisling and Charmaine, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam