Five people arrested after man assaulted and forced into car in Donegal

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a man was assaulted by three males at a house in Co Donegal before being forced into a car which drove away from the scene.

A man in his 30s was assaulted by three males at a house in Convoy, Donegal, at approximately 11:45am on Sunday,

The man was then forced into a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

A number of Garda units conducted a search of the North Western Region for this vehicle, assisted by colleagues in the PSNI following reports the car may have crossed the border.

At approximately 5:30pm, the male was located in Convoy, Donegal, and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following close cooperation between members of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI, the offending vehicle was located by the PSNI outside a residence in Castlederg, Co Tyrone and three males and two females were arrested on the evening of Sunday, October 4th.

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is underway into this incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident at Oak Park, Convoy, County Donegal, at approximately 11:45am, to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.