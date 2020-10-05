Gardaí arrest one man and seize €440k worth of cannabis in Dublin

Gardaí have seized €440,000 worth of cannabis and arrested one man in Dublin.

On Friday, October 2nd, as part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime Groups operating in the Clondalkin area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue Customs Service, which resulted in the search of a house and business premises.

During the course of this search, suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €440,000 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardaí arrested a 46 year old man in connection with this seizure. He was detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.