Highest education level for over half of prisoners is Junior Cert or less

The highest level of education for more than half (57 per cent) of prisoners is Junior Certificate or less, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Offenders 2016: Employment, Education & other Outcomes, 2016 – 2019, examined outcomes n terms of education and training, substantial employment, earnings and other themes such as housing.

One fifth of prisoners (22.7 per cent) were last enrolled in education or training courses in April 2016.

In this report, of the 3,791 persons recorded in Irish prisons in the 2016 Census.

2,850 were successfully linked to other administrative data sources including Revenue, Department of Education, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection among others. This report presents a statistical overview of the economic status of the linked 2,850 offenders only.

More than half (59.7 per cent) of offenders were not at work or education up to May 2019 but had other records of administrative activity such as receiving a social protection payment from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

One-in-five offenders (22 per cent) had enrolled in education and training up to May 2019, while one in-ten (11.7 per cent) of offenders had engaged in substantial employment up to May 2019.