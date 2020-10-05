Mandatory face coverings on public transport to be extended

Monday, October 05, 2020

Criminal sanctions for people refusing to wear a face covering on public transport will last another month.

The order that brought in fines and possible jail time back in July was set to elapse at midnight last night.

However, the Department of Health has extended it until November 9th.

National Bus and Rail Union general secretary Dermot O’Leary says it is the right call and those who have an issue with wearing a mask should not abuse drivers over it.

“We welcome the extension and we would hope that people, by and large will continue to adhere with those guidelines.

“We would ask people that do not want to wear face masks that they should not cause and undue stress to bus drivers and indeed other passengers as well.”

