Move to Level 5 would be ‘frightening’ says Carlow hotelier

Monday, October 05, 2020

Seven Oaks Hotel

THE prospect of Ireland moving to Level 4 or 5 Covid-19 restrictions was described as “frightening” by a Carlow hotelier yesterday (Monday). On Monday, many businesses were on tenterhooks about what the cabinet would decide after NPHET recommended moving the entire country to Level 5.

Under the government’s ‘Living with Covid’ protocols, hotels would only be open for essential non-tourist purposes under Level 5 and additionally only for existing guests under Level 4. There would be no indoor dining, just takeaway options.

It was expected this evening the government would reject the recommendation and instead move Carlow and the entire country to Level 3.

Speaking of entering Levels 4 or 5, general manager of the Seven Oaks Hotel Michael Walsh said: “It’s frightening, to be honest. We possibly will have to close down. We’ll have to see what they come out with. The restrictions are so tight I doubt that we can stay open; you can’t eat in the hotel, only take away.”

NPHET’s recommendation was leaked on Sunday night and resulted in boking cancellations hours later.

“October was looking fine up until last night,” said Mr Walsh. “This morning, we have had people ringing to cancel bookings for the bank holiday weekday, even this weekend.”

Prior to Covid-19, the hotel had around 80 staff and had been able to bring back around 40 full-time and part-time staff when it reopened. It was hoped to bring back the remaining staff when allowed, but this latest development has been another blow.

Mr Walsh said the first priority was the safety of customers and staff. However, he said the sector needed the continuation of the rates waivers and the increase in the wage subsidy.

