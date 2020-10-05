One in four Irish drivers admit struggling to stay awake while driving

One in four Irish motorists have admitted to struggling to stay awake while driving, according to a new survey.

Driver fatigue, as a key contributor to deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads, is the theme of the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) annual academic lecture, which is being held online today.

The results of a major international study conducted in 2018, called the E-Survey of Road Users’ Attitudes (ESRA), which were presented at the online lecture, showed that a quarter of drivers in Ireland (23.9 per cent) said they had driven at least once, over the previous month, when they were so tired that they had trouble keeping their eyes open. This is higher than the European average (20 per cent of drivers).

.

Fatigue is estimated to be a contributory factor in a staggering one in five driver fatalities on Irish roads.

A similar nation.al study of Driver Attitudes and Behaviour, conducted in Ireland by the RSA last year, further demonstrated that driver fatigue is a major problem on Ireland’s roads, as 16 per cent of the 1,000 motorists surveyed confirmed the more serious fact that they had ever fallen asleep or nodded off while driving.

The RSA’s annual academic lecture will mark the start of Irish Road Safety Week.

Liz O’Donnell, chairperson of the RSA said: “Fatigue is estimated to be a contributory factor in a staggering one in five driver fatalities on Irish roads. That’s a statistic that is sure to jolt you awake and demonstrates why driver fatigue is often referred to as ‘the silent killer’.

“The advice for drivers suffering from fatigue and who find themselves fighting sleep at the wheel is simple. Stop, Sip, Sleep. Pull over safely, drink a caffeinated drink and take a 15-20 minute nap. By the time you restart your journey, the caffeine should have taken effect and you should be able to safely drive for another hour or so. However, you just can’t fight fatigue. The only cure for driver fatigue is sleep.”