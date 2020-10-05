Smyths Toys top ten list for Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

IS IT too early to mention the ‘C’ word? Well Smyths Toys has this week officially revealed the top toys for Christmas 2020!

This highly anticipated list includes new toys from PAW Patrol, Pokémon and L.O.L. Surprise! along with new releases from classic brands such as Monopoly, Barbie, WWE and Lego.

Sinead Byrne, joint head of marketing at Smyths Toys, shared her thoughts on Smyths Toys Superstores’ top toys selection this year. “We are excited to announce our Top 10 Toys for Christmas and it was a difficult choice again this year. We have some cool characters from LOL, Remix and Pokémon to Mario and The Child, as well as our exclusive Wrekkin’ Slambulance, as seen live on WWE last week.

“PAW Patrol has entered the age of dinosaurs and Barbie’s Princess Adventures are hot to trot! Mix up game night with Monopoly for Sore Losers, Mini Brands Mini Mart shelves are full and ready to go and the Present Pets unboxing experience is sure to delight any child this Christmas.”

These exciting toys all feature in the newly-released Smyths Toys catalogue and are available in all of their stores nationwide, including Ken Black’s Carlow. Pick up your free toy catalogue in-store to browse over 300 pages of inspiration.

Smyths Toys Superstores Top Toys List:

1) WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance

2) Pokémon Carry Case

3) Star Wars Mandalorian The Child Animatronic

4) L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix 4-in-1 Plane

5) Barbie Princess Adventure Prance and Shimmer Horse

6) Present Pet Fancy Puppy Interactive Plush Pet Toy with Over 100 Sounds and Actions Assortment

7) Lego Super Mario Starter Set

8) Monopoly Sore Losers

9) PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorised Team Vehicle with Chase and T-Rex

Mini Brands Mini Mart

10) WWE Wrekkin’ Slambulance Vehicle.