Woman’s body recovered from Barrow

GARDAÍ were still in the process yesterday (Monday) of contacting loved ones of a woman found dead in the River Barrow on Sunday evening. A walker alerted gardaí to a body in the river at Slyguff on Sunday afternoon at 4.30pm. The woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, has been identified but not all family had been contacted, said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí were not suspecting foul play. The woman is understood to have been living in Bagenalstown.

Local councillor Andy Gladney said: “It’s a very sad thing to happen in any area, let alone our area. What can we do but say a prayer for her.”