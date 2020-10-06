Are you in search of a ‘Cheap Irish Home?’

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
By Suzanne Pender
The hit RTÉ series Cheap Irish Homes is coming back for a second series!

Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @cheapirishhouses and Building Engineer Kieran McCarthy are back on the road looking for Ireland’s best property bargains for under €100k. 

For this new eight-part series, Maggie is looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of a bit of work. In return she will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach. Maggie will help prospective buyers find their very own piece of the Irish countryside at jaw-droppingly low prices.

“Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible,” says Maggie. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!” 

If working from the kitchen table over the past few months has cemented your decision to leave the big city, and you’re actively looking to move, they’d  love to hear from you.  

Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between November 2020 and April 2021. In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines, this may be in person or through remote recording. The production team are committed to the safety of contributors and crew for the duration of the production.  

If you would like to apply to take part in the show, please email: [email protected]oductions.ie

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

IT Carlow to receive €13 million to invest in new projects

Tuesday, 06/10/20 - 4:57pm

An Garda Síochána re-introduces Operation Fanacht Nationwide

Tuesday, 06/10/20 - 4:14pm

Murnane O’Connor rejects criticism from local councillors

Tuesday, 06/10/20 - 4:00pm