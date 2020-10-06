Coronavirus: One death and 432 cases of Covid-19

By Kenneth Fox

A further one death and an additional 432 cases of Covid-19 have been announced this evening by the Department of Health.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,811.

There is also a total of 38,973 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to date.

There are currently 150 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 24 people in ICU.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today:

218 are men while 214 are women.

62 per cent are under 45 years of age.

48 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

In terms of the location of today’s cases, there were 111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

Yesterday there were 518 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

Speaking about today’s figures Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said:

“It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer said:

“If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”