Death announcements and funeral arrangements

Una Donnelly (née McHugh)

Tullow, County Carlow

Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff in Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Loving mother of Deirdre, Grattan, Niamh, Rory and Diarmuid; mother-in-law of Kathy, Ronan, Emer and Darlene; devoted grandmother of Cian, Aoife, Roisin, Shona, Odhran, Claire, Emma and Siofra: and sister-in-law of Marése. Dear sister of the late Declan, Dermot, Mary, John Gerald (Sam), Patrick and Barry.

Una will be remembered with love by her family and friends. The Donnelly family wish to acknowledge the loving care and kindness of all the staff in Glendale, who looked after Una so well in the last years of her life.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 a.m. (confined to family and close friends) in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow followed by burial in Grange cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to The Alzheimer’s Society, if desired. Una will depart from her home on Thursday at 10.40 am and people are welcome to line the route as the cortège passes whilst adhering to social distancing.

Mass will be live-streamed on Tullow Parish webcam

www.tullowparish.com.

Josephine (Josie) Hynes (née McDonald)

Scorteen, Borris, Carlow / Offaly

Wife of the late Michael. In the loving care of the nursing staff of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Theresa, son David, grandchildren Catherine, Laura, Martin, Nicholas and Madeleine, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Ray, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Due to government public restrictions a private wake will take place. Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris (max 25 people in Church) followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.

Clare McHugh

Regent St, Bagenalstown and Springhill, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly on 4 October 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Rosaleen and much loved sister of Dick, John, Betty, Larry, James, Mary, Céline, Frances and the late Anne-Marie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law Anthony and Kevin, sisters-in-law Anne, Julie, Orla and Breda, aunts, uncle, her adored nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and also Thomas.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Clare’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday for family, neighbours and close friends, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, at 11am followed by burial in Killeshin Cemetery, Carlow.

Clare’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Thursday, 8 October at 11am by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

William Anderson

Ardattin, on Saturday 3 October 2020.

Suddenly at St James’ Hospital Dublin. Beloved husband of Judy, father to Laura and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, his many friends and neighbours.

Due to government restrictions a private funeral and cremation will take place. House strictly private.

Catherine (Kitty) O’DONNELL (née Gogarty)

formerly Braganza, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Drogheda, Louth

Kitty O’Donnell died 4 October (peacefully) in the loving care of all the staff of SignaCare, Killerig, formerly Drogheda.

Beloved wife of the late Walter and much loved mother of Raphael and Bryan. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Annette and Kathryn, grandchildren Caoimhe, Cara, Mark and Ronan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/)