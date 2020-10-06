Dublin City Council vote to rebuild O’Rahilly house after supporting its demolition

An emergency motion to rebuild the O’Rahilly house in Dublin has been passed.

A debate took place last night between City councillors over the demolition of the house which belonged to the 1916 leader.

Critics called the move to bulldoze the structure as an “act of cultural vandalism” by private developers.

Back in September, An Bord Pleanála gave the green light to a proposal to demolish and redevelop the house to make way for a 12-storey complex, including an aparthotel and 105 apartments, at Herbert Park in Ballsbridge.

The development was forward by Derryroe Ltd. – a development company owned by the McSharry and Kennedy families who also own the Herbert Park Hotel.

According to The Irish Times, Dublin City Council planners advised An Bord Pleanála to grant permission to demolish the home.

Speaking at the time of An Bord Pleanála’s decision, founder of the Save Moore Street campaign, Patrick Cooney said demolishing the home is disrespectful to both the dead and future generations: “It’s also an eradication of a very important part of our history.

“We shouldn’t be doing this because we owe a debt, not only to that generation but to future generations who probably will want to know more about their history than the present generation does.

The house was later demolished on September 29th, prompting Dublin City Council to announce they would investigate the legality of its demolition.

Following last night’s meeting of the council, a motion was made calling for the “immediate restoration of the house” and follows the decision last week by the council to initiate legal action against the developers.