Former TD Pat Deering will contest Seanad seat

FORMER Carlow TD Pat Deering has announced his bid to fill the Seanad seat recently vacated by Michael D’Arcy. The available seat is on the agricultural panel and Mr Deering referred to his own experience in that area as to why he would be suited for the role.

Along with being a full-time farmer, he was chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture for four years.

“Over that period, I dealt with all of the issues and we put a lot of guidelines and structures in place that are going to feature and determine agricultural policy over the next ten years, whether that’s climate change, or CAP reform, or Brexit,” he said.

Mr Deering said he had built strong relationships with members of other parties in the role as well as farm organisations and processors in the sector.

The Seanad seat became available after Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy controversially resigned to take up the role of CEO with the Irish Association of Investment Management. The Wexford man was elected as a senator on 31 March last. He had been vying for the seat along with Mr Deering. Indeed, it was viewed that a reason behind the Carlow politician’s failure to take a seat in March was due to the selection of another outgoing Fine Gael TD from the southeast.

“I was disappointed obviously that two of us were competing for the same vote in the same area. One of us was only going to get elected,” said Mr Deering. “We were two outgoing TDs; he was an outgoing minister. He had that advantage over me that time and I felt it was a little bit difficult for two of us to be elected, and that’s how it transpired.”

Mr Deering said he was always open to running for office again but “didn’t think it would be happening this quickly, to be honest”.

Mr Deering will need a party nomination from Fine Gael if he has a chance of being successful. It is expected that Fianna Fáil and the Greens will support Fine Gael’s nomination, but it’s far from clear cut, admitted the Rathvilly man. The shock election of Independent Catherine Connolly as leas-ceann comhairle in July over the government’s choice, Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd, underlines the current unpredictable nature of national politics.

The seat will be decided by senators and TDs in a secret ballot. There is no fixed date for the election, but it could be around Christmas by the time it takes place.

Mr Deering said a motivating factor to put his name forward had been the support he received both locally and nationally. He also contacted party leader Leo Varadkar about putting his name forward and received a good reception.

“He was quite happy that I was putting my name forward. We need more people with agricultural experience in the Dáil. In recent years, there has been a deficit in that.”

Among those who have also announced their candidature are former mayor of Limerick Maria Byrne (FG) and Ian Marshall, former president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, who served as an Independent senator during the last Oireachtas.