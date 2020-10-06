Gardaí need clarification of powers of enforcement under each level, says AGSI

By Vivienne Clarke

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham has called for clarification of what the force is being asked to do with regard to compliance with Level Three restrictions.

Ms Cunningham asked why details of enforcement measures were not included for each level of the Living with Covid plan. If such details had been included it would mean the public and the gardaí would know what would happen as each level was introduced.

Increased visibility of gardaí was always positive, but the force would prefer to continue to police by consent, she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

We have to manage the situation as best we can.

Gardaí have to manage public and political expectations, but they still don’t know what their powers are, she said.

Responding to criticism of the role of gardaí during recent anti-mask protests, Ms Cunningham pointed out that the right to protest peacefully remained, but there was the question of whether it was appropriate for that to happen during a national pandemic.

Everybody should act responsibly, she urged. There was an expectation that the gardaí could “go in and break up” such protests, but they had the power only to deal with the organisers not those attending such events.

Different situations will require a graduated garda response, said Ms Cunningham.