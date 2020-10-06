Gardaí on alert for right-wing violence next weekend

Gardaí are preparing for similar violence from right-wing protesters to what occurred at an anti-mask protest three weeks ago.

Detectives are making “good progress” in their investigation into an assault that occurred outside the Dáil during the protest and they hope to submit a file to the DPP soon.

Gardaí have also identified the suspected organisers of last Saturday’s protest on Grafton Street in Dublin, according to the Irish Examiner.

That protest saw hundreds of anti-mask protesters block off Grafton Street in a sit-in protest.

Gardaí are now concerned about a repeat of the violence that occurred at an anti-mask protest in Dublin on September 12th.

“There is a big concern at the extreme right,” a senior source told the Irish Examiner. “They did not appear this Saturday, but they are expected next Saturday, when there is another protest planned.”

The source added: “The fear is it could be like three weeks ago and the fascists may be there, up to cause trouble. There could be confrontation between them and the Antifa side and we need to get between them.”

Gardaí said that violent far-right groups “latch on” to other protests, including the ‘anti-mask’ movement.

“They are gougers,” the source said, “up to cause a bit of mayhem. We know a lot of them”.