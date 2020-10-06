Golf outing raised €4,000 for Carlow cancer support service

A GOLF classic in memory of a much-loved Carlow man raised €4,000 for the Éist Cancer Support Centre recently.

The sixth annual Colm Hutton Golf Classic took place on Saturday 19 September in Castlecomer Golf Club. The Hutton family organise the event each year in memory of the late Colm of Kellistown East, Rathoe and formerly of Pollerton Big, Carlow and to raise much-needed funds for Éist, which provides emotional support and practical help for people affected by cancer.

This year’s event was very well attended, with more than 40 teams participating.

The winning team included Michael Coogan, Johnny Dowling, John G Brennan and Seamus Brennan, with Karen Cohen, Bart Flynn, Ray Ryan and Tommy Dorney taking the runner-up spot and Robert Brennan, Ciaran O’Neill, Liam Lawlor and Nicky Walsh finishing third.

More than €4,000 was raised, while Castlecomer Golf Club separately donated €500.

A wonderful day was had by all and Éist would like to thank the Hutton family, Castlecomer Golf Club, Ber Dowling, anyone who helped out and all of the golfers who took part.