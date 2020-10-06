IT Carlow to receive €13 million to invest in new projects

By Elizabeth Lee

The Institute of Technolgoy Carlow is set to receive more than €13 million funding for projects under the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) for three new projects.

The first project is to realise the potential of recognition of prior learning and lifelong learning in Irish higher education; the second is for the Centre for Insurance, Risk and Data Analytics Studies (CIRDAS), and the final project is for the development of a Postgraduate Certificate in Innovative Materials for Industry.

Separately, the institute is a collaborator on a Waterford IT project on additive manufacturing that is to receive €2.1million in funding. All of the projects involve collaboration with other institutions.

David Denieffe Vice-President of Academic Affairs at IT Carlow commented, “Institute of Technology Carlow is delighted to be the lead institution for the cross-sectoral project on realising the potential of recognition of prior learning (RPL) and lifelong learning in Irish higher education. This significant project will make the commitment to RPL in the Programme for Government a reality by mobilising the entire public higher education system through the IUA and THEA to deliver RPL in a coherent and systematic way for the benefit of learners and employers”.

Dr Frances Hardiman, Head of the Faculty of Engineering at IT Carlow said that that the Human Capital Initiative “has provided an exciting opportunity for IT Carlow to collaborate with DCU and industry in applying new engaging techniques in the delivery of this novel programme in innovative materials for Industry 4.0.”

Aidan Mahon, Business Development Manager, Insurtech Network Centre DAC, based at IT Carlow commented, “The creation of the Centre for Insurance, Risk and Data Analytics Studies (CIRDAS) will assist in developing higher value-added employment in the insurance sector CIRDAS will collaboratively develop and deliver industry focused courses in data science, business and design thinking. Insurtech Network Centre, the Faculty of Lifelong Learning at Institute of Technology Carlow and our collaborative partner Letterkenny Institute of Technology look forward to working together to meet insurance industry identified skills needs”.