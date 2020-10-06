Laois nursing home dealing with 31 cases of Covid-19

Tuesday, October 06, 2020

A nursing home in Co Laois is currently dealing with 31 cases of Covid-19 among its residents and staff, it has been confirmed.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed the cases in a statement this afternoon. Some 21 of these cases relate to residents of the home, and 10 relate to members of staff.

According to the Irish Examiner, the nursing home had confirmed some cases at the end of last week. It now says all family members connected to the cases have been contacted and updated on the situation.

The home appointed a family liaison officer yesterday evening, who is now engaging with relatives of residents at the home.

In a statement, Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home said all affected residents were “isolating in their rooms.”

It said: “In line with public health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

“We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health-related matters.”

The home says its director of nursing is leading the care team and is working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home says it remains fully operational but, in line with Government restrictions, it is now closed to visitors and non-essential visitors.

