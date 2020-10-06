Man to appear in court in relation to fire at Cork business

A man arrested in relation to a fire at a business premises on Redforge Road, Cork on September 18th will appear before Cork City District Court his morning.

He has been charged in relation to the incident.

The man, aged in his mid-20s, was arrested on Monday morning and was detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is still asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4558260, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.