Mary Lou McDonald criticises Varadkar’s "attack" on NPHET

By Vivienne Clarke

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has criticised Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for his comments about NPHET on Monday night.

It was not helpful for a senior member of the Government to “come out and gratuitously attack NPHET,” she said.

She expressed concern that the Government “is squaring up to NPHET and answering them back in terms of healthcare capacity”.

Ms McDonald said that the country had not been ready to move to Level Five as recommended by NPHET, Such a move would have been “too dramatic,” she said.

“The Government quite correctly governed.” NPHET’s role was to advise, they had done that she said.

Ms McDonald said she agreed with NPHET’s concern about the capacity of hospitals and the number of intensive care beds. “When NPHET says it is concerned, it is bang on the money.”

During the first wave of the pandemic earlier in the year people had been grateful for the “steady advice” from NPHET who had brought the population with them. That was not the case now and it would be difficult to rectify that, she said.

NPHET advice was given in good faith and its assessment that a very low level of capacity in the health service left the country vulnerable should be noted, she said. The levels of transmission of the virus were “very, very high” and “we have to take actions to break chains of transmission.”

When asked about the role of gardaí in enforcing restrictions, Ms McDonald said they had sufficient powers and they could recommend and encourage people to abide by restrictions, and if necessary in other circumstances they could intervene.

“I hope that will be the exception rather than the rule,” she added.

Varadkar comments

Asked on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live about the relationship between the Government and NPHET, Mr Varadkar said they “have to get back on the same page and do the right thing”.

Describing the Level Five lockdown plan as a “circuit breaker strategy” and “experimental”, Mr Varadkar said such a move “requires proper thought, prior consultation and a Plan B if it doesn’t work and we’ve not had any of that”.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath has said that the Government and NPHET have to “reboot” their relationship as they are going to have to rely on each other for the duration of the Covid pandemic.

The relationship between the Government and NPHET has to be one of mutual respect and trust he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The Government values the advice of NPHET, but when doing so they have to take into account a wider set of factors, said the Minister.

Mr McGrath acknowledged that it had been “a difficult couple of days” in the relationship between the Government and NPHET. “We do listen carefully to what NPHET has to say,” he said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also commented on the robust exchanges between the Tánaiste and NPHET, but said that should happen when important decisions are being made.

Public spat

Meanwhile, Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has said that the “public spat” between Mr Varadkar and NPHET was “unedifying”.

While he agreed with Mr Varadkar on some matters, he did not think that his comments on television were the way to do things. “That was not the way to sort it out,” Dr Scally told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

The Tánaiste’s comments with regard to Northern Ireland showed “a lack of statesmanship”. Blaming Northern Ireland for failing to reach zero cases was not good, he said.

Politicians have to make political decisions, but making comments as the Tánaiste had done was not the way to do it, said Dr Scally.

It was a question of balancing public health measures and other needs, it was not a question of one or the other, it was both, he added.

There needed to be clear and consistent communications, but in the last 24 hours the communications had been anything but clear, claimed Dr Scally. There had to be a better mechanism for getting everyone on the same page “and getting stuff done.”

Dr Scally said that the Tánaiste’s comments had not been helpful. The lack of clarity and direction meant that “the only thing that would benefit would be the virus.”

If the Government wanted a fuller, rounder level of advice, not just on public health, then they needed to bring in experts from other fields said Dr Scally.