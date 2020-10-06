Murnane O’Connor rejects criticism from local councillors

By Suzanne Pender

THE gauntlet has been thrown down to deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to deliver on her election promise to ‘fight for Carlow’ when it comes to the huge shortfall in funding that’s currently crippling the county council.

At last week’s local authority meeting to set the local property tax (LPT) rate for 2021, several councillors challenged the local TD to deliver for her constituents, urging her to fight at government level to secure the additional funding that Carlow desperately needs.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor contacted ***The Nationalist*** this week to insist that she has been working and continues to work relentlessly on this issue, pushing government to address the “underfunding Carlow County Council has suffered for years”.

“I have had several meetings with chief executive Kathleen Holohan, director of services Michael Rainey and Pat Delaney and the department’s head of local government funding Mary Hurley on this – our last one was on Zoom just ten days ago,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I know I’m taking on a huge challenge. Carlow has been so underfunded for years, but now we could be looking at cuts to services. This is very serious and we have to continue to fight. Carlow is one of the lowest in terms of capital government funding in the country and that has to change,” she added.

“I am pushing constantly on this. I’ve spoken several times to the minister for local government Darragh O’Brien about funding for Carlow. He was due down to Carlow in September, but due to the restrictions he couldn’t travel outside of Dublin, but I have been in contact with him and I’ve also gone to the taoiseach Micheál Martin and minister for finance Michael McGrath,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I am 100% working with Carlow County Council on this issue and I will deliver for Carlow,” she added.

Currently, Carlow County Council is looking at a shortfall in its 2021 draft budget of €4.8m, while a shortfall of €3.2m in rates income is also predicted.

Nationally, a €600 million commercial rates waiver has been granted to local authorities for six months of 2020. There has been no indication if this measure will be extended to the remaining six months of 2020.