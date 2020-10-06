Total Carlow Covid-19 figure reaches 300

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow reached 300 on Monday evening.

One further Carlow case was recorded on the official county figure on Monday. There has been 26 cases in the last two weeks and 19 in the last seven days in Carlow.

Tracing Covid-19 in Carlow, the first hundred cases in the county were recorded in the six weeks after 22 March when figures began to be compiled. The local figure reached 100 on 30 April. It took three and half months for the next hundred cases with Carlow reaching 200 cases in 13 August. The last hundred cases have been reported in the past eight weeks. The vast majority of these cases have recovered.

Of the 518 cases notified Monday:

134 in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

252 are men / 266 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

78 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.

“It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.

“Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our core priorities have to be protected. We must work together to keep our non-covid health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease.

“Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities.”