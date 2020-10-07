Biking enthusiast Willie ‘lived for his family’

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTORCYCLIST killed in last Saturday’s horrific road accident in Tullow has been lovingly described as a man who “lived for his family”, a genuine people person who “no matter what, would never let anyone go without”.

Willie Anderson (66) from Ardattin, Co Carlow lost his brave battle for life in St James’s Hospital, Dublin last Saturday evening with members of his family by his side. Willie sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident at The Mullawn, Tullow at approximately 3.10pm on Saturday afternoon. He was travelling in the direction of Tullow when the fatal accident involving his motorcycle and a car occurred on the outskirts of the town. The driver of the car was uninjured.

“He lived for his family, we were everything to him,” his daughter Laura told The Nationalist on Monday.

“He was just getting back to himself, having had a valve in his heart replaced in February 2019; in the last six months he was better than he’d ever felt. He often said when he had his heart operation that we were what was keeping him going,” recalled Laura.

Willie was married to Judy and the couple have two children, Laura and Brian, and three grandchildren Hollie, Dylan and Farrah.

In a cruel twist of fate, Willie had been in Tullow earlier that day to buy dog food but had forgotten to get his prescription. He decided to go back into town on his motorcycle to get the prescription because it would be easier to find parking.

Willie was conscious following the accident and was aware he was being airlifted to St James’s Hospital. “Brian was with him and talking to him at the scene. He knew about the trip in the helicopter … he was smiling about that and the excitement of the helicopter,” explains Laura.

However, later that evening, the extent of Willie injuries took their toll and he sadly passed away at 6.29pm.

A huge motorcycle enthusiast, Willie was extremely well known on the biking scene. He particularly loved vintage motorcycles, building, repairing and riding them, while he also had a genuine fondness for sidecars. He regularly had a bike stall at the Easter Bike Show in Carlow, where he loved chatting to fellow enthusiasts.

“He brought myself and Brian to loads of road races over the years. He still attended up until this year,” said Laura.

Son of the late Ernie and Ina Anderson, the well-known family ran the local post office in Ardattin for many years. Willie has an older brother Sam, the popular singer and entertainer, who lives in Tullow, and one younger sister Georgie, who lives in Dundalk.

Willie attended secondary school in King’s Hospital, Dublin and began his working life as a salesman, employed with various companies over the years, including Heiton Buckley in Waterford, Bradbury’s, Carlow and Castlemahon Chickens in Wexford.

In the early 2000s he drove a taxi for Carlow Cabs and also ran his own taxi for a number of years. More recently, he worked for Tullow Cabs, where his friendly, outgoing nature was very much appreciated by customers.

“He was a real people person, outgoing and good-humoured. He’d never give out about anyone,” said Laura. “No matter what, he would never let anyone go without.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the fatal accident, including one from the motorcycle group The Bike Gathering.

‘Willie always had time for a chat from his bike stall/van at bike shows/meets down through the years, where the talk would be all things bikes, in which he had great knowledge,’ they posted.

The Anderson family hope that they can hold a bike run or a memorial event in the future to remember Willie. They are extremely grateful to all who have contacted and supported them through this difficult time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.