Bus Éireann clarify only essential travel outside your county is allowed

By Suzanne Pender

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is advising customers of updated guidelines under Level 3 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 which came into effect countrywide from midnight last night.

Under Level 3 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway public services will operate at a capacity of 50%, as in Level 2. However, all travel should be limited within your county, unless the travel is essential – that is, for work, education and other essential purposes. Passengers are advised to only travel if it is absolutely necessary, to observe capacity signage on board vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

“Bus Éireann would like to thank our customers in Carlow for their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date,” said Allen Parker, chief customer officer with Bus Éireann. “We are aware that increased restrictions can be frustrating for our passengers and we would like to take this opportunity to ask for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees, including our drivers and supervisors.

“These are frontline workers who have continued to work throughout this crisis – Keeping Ireland Connected. We will continue to work tirelessly to deliver essential public transport services to those who need to travel and look forward to the continued support of all our customers.”

Bus Éireann fully adheres to all public health guidelines and is committed to ensuring the continued safety and well-being of its employees and customers observing many precautionary measures including; the mandatory wearing of face coverings, vehicle deep cleaning, touchpoint cleaning throughout the day and protective screens and personal protective equipment for drivers.

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash. Tickets can be purchased at www.buseireann.ie