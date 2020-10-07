Caffeine-loving couple set up novel coffee shop in Oak Park

By Suzanne Pender

A PASSION for coffee, a lifelong dream and a healthy dose of creativity has turned a vintage horsebox into a caffeine haven!

Aoife May and Ger Kirwan from Castle Oaks, Carlow recently opened Vintage Coffee Box, a mobile coffee unit that’s now located at Oak Park Forest Park, Carlow every Sunday from 10am to 2pm. The quirky unit is packed full of character, while every coffee is packed full of flavour, thanks to a commitment by Vintage Coffee Box to ‘grind on demand’, meaning they grind the beans for each and every order.

From flat whites and Americanos to hot chocolates and the novel doggiecino, a bracing walk in the woods followed by a hot drink seems to be going down a treat with Carlow punters.

“We’re absolutely loving it,” said Aoife. “We are getting to meet and chat to people and people seem to like the idea that it’s outside and doesn’t have the same risks. People are a bit anxious about sitting in coffee shops at the moment,” she adds.

“Also, people don’t seem to mind queuing anymore.”

The coffee business is actually worlds away from Aoife and Ger’s day jobs, but what they lack in experience they make up for in spades with their enthusiasm, love of coffee and sense of entrepreneurship.

Ger, originally from Castledermot, is a software engineer with Unum Carlow, while Athy native Aoife works in the area of compliance within the financial services sector.

“You couldn’t get further away from coffee … other than drinking lots of it,” laughs Aoife. “But both of us are very sociable, outgoing people and Ger always had the ambition of one day owning a coffee shop. When lockdown happened, we were both working from home and found ourselves with more time on our hands.

“By chance, Ger came across this vintage horsebox for sale in Carlow and we decided to buy it to turn into a mobile coffee unit,” explains Aoife.

Ger, along with his dad Tom and uncle Niall Kelly, set to work on the horsebox, turning it piece by piece from an unloved shell into the quirky, distinctive and charming coffee station it is today.

Aoife explains how the couple then began emailing various places in the hope of finding a location and, lo and behold, Carlow County Council replied, offering them a permanent spot in Oak Park Forest Park.

“Once we had the location, that really was the motivation to do this, that put the rush on us to get it finished and be ready to start in September,” says Aoife.

While the couple had worked in coffee shops during their college years, the world of coffee has changed a lot during the last five to ten years. To prepare for the opening of Vintage Coffee Box, they completed barista training, carefully sourced and purchased their stock and invested heavily in securing the very best coffee machine and grinder.

“When you are a place that only does coffee, then the coffee has to be good,” insisted Aoife.

So far, Vintage Coffee Box has become a real favourite with the many people who visit Oak Park Forest Park – from families tucking into their hot chocolate to dog owners who’ve earned their delicious coffee at the end of their walk. Even canine pals get rewarded for their Oak Park walk now, with Vintage Coffee Box offering free doggiecinos – frothed milk with dog treats on top – which, not surprisingly, are extremely popular!

“In the first few weeks, we got so much support from family and friends, which was fantastic, but more and more we’ve had other customers, too … last Sunday was our busiest day yet,” said Aoife.

Currently, the duo are happy to be up and running every Sunday from 10am to 2pm, but into the future, who knows? Hire for weddings, events, festivals or additional venues are all hopes for Vintage Coffee Box into the future.