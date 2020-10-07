  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Calls for pandemic unemployment payment to be restored to higher rate

Calls for pandemic unemployment payment to be restored to higher rate

Wednesday, October 07, 2020

The Dáil will today hear renewed calls for the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to be restored to its previous rate as Level 3 restrictions come into force around the country.

People currently receive between €203 and €300 a week if they lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

People Before Profit will call for the payment to be restored to its former rate of €350 during a Dáil motion today.

If we’re all in it together, then the Government should retain and restore to their full level all of the income supports through PUP and wage subsidy.

One of the party’s TDs, Richard Boyd Barrett, said the new Level 3 restrictions have strengthened their case.

“Literally hundreds of thousands of people have lost or are going to lose with new restrictions their jobs or substantial amounts of their income because of Government measures,” he said.

“If we’re all in it together, then the Government should retain and restore to their full level all of the income supports through PUP and wage subsidy.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Staggered school holidays proposed to boost staycations

Wednesday, 07/10/20 - 9:00am

Second nursing home confirms 30 cases of Covid-19 this week

Wednesday, 07/10/20 - 8:30am

Major traffic jams expected across country with garda ‘super checkpoints’

Wednesday, 07/10/20 - 8:00am