Dublin traffic volumes down by at quarter compared to 2019

Traffic volumes in Dublin dropped by over 26 per cent when the county moved to level three restrictions in mid-September.

The Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) traffic counter data also shows a reduction in traffic outside of the capital, down by over 19 per cent.

The CSO says restrictions this year have had a significant influence on traffic volumes, the number of journeys on public transport and travel through Irish airports.

Average weekly volume of cars at selected Dublin sites. Image: CSO

It says the volume of heavy goods vehicles in 2020 has exceeded 2019 volumes since June in Dublin.

The number of bus and rail journeys remains more than 50 per cent lower than the number taken at the start of the Covid-19 crisis.