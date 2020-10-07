Fundraising campaign to bring Carlow man back home

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to bring a beloved Carlow man home after he suffered a life-changing accident.

Martin Dunphy fell down the stairs at his home in Carlow town on 15 May and spent 18 weeks in Waterford University Hospital. The 55-year-old father of three is now fully dependent on others and was recently transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, where he is undergoing a programme in spinal cord care. This has all been extremely challenging for Martin, who is fully dependent on others due to his lack of mobility.

Martin is married to Deirdre (Dee) and is father to Ross, David and Hannah. He is known to many from his work as a plumber and his time at the local CBS, Maynooth University and through his involvement with Carlow Rugby Club and Éire Óg GAA Club.

His family’s priority is to bring him home, but the reality is that he will be returning in a wheelchair and will need considerable care and support. The family are fundraising to specifically enable accessible living for Martin in his home, to buy a wheelchair-accessible car and, most importantly, for his ongoing care at home.

Martin’s sister Helen Dunphy said: “We wish we could turn back the clock, but we can’t. We need to keep moving forward and be supportive of Martin and each other. The last number of months have been a rollercoaster and it felt surreal at times. We miss Martin in our daily lives.

“It’s the simple things like him popping into Dad for a coffee after work or having the fun pitchside at matches – Martin wondering if the kids have their kicking boots on that day. Martin has always been strong willed and with his resilience and everyone’s support we believe we can have him back home and help him become as independent as possible.”

A GoFundMe page, ‘Support for Martin Dunphy’, has been set up, which has already received over €130,000 in donations with an overall target of €300,000. The fundraising campaign is set to be an ongoing one with several events, including an online auction and fun planned in the months ahead. Donations can be sent through www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-martin-dunphy.

Martin’s family had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. Martin’s sister in law Murieann Carbury said: “We are literally blown away by the kindness shown far and wide, from people who know Martin and further beyond.”