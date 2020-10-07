Latest Covid-19 figures

The official number of Carlow Covid-19 cases rose by one on Tuesday evening.

There have 20 cases in the county in the last seven days and the cumulative Carlow figure is now 301.

There 432 cases reported nationally on Tuesday evening and one additional death.

There has been a total of 1,811 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified:

218 are men / 214 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”