Mairead McGuinness confirmed as EU Commissioner after MEPs vote in favour

The European Parliament has voted in favour of approving Mairead McGuinness’ appointment as EU Commissioner for Financial Services today.

MEPs voted by 583 in favour and 75 against her appointment in a secret ballot.

Ms McGuinness faced questions from MEPs last week over her suitability for the role, after being nominated by the Irish Government following the resignation of former Commissioner Phil Hogan in the wake of the “Golfgate” scandal.

The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in the EU had three hours to ask questions of Ms McGuinness in an attempt to assess her suitability for the financial services portfolio before voting on the matter took place today.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said she will make a good appointment: “What came out to me when listening to the hearing was the fact that she is a member of parliament, she is directly elected by the people in the North West Midlands, so she has a real sense of what people on the ground want and expect from the European Institutions and I think that’s very important.”

In her opening statement before the committee last week, Ms McGuinness outlined her vision for the role should she be confirmed as Commissioner.

“A new digital finance strategy that stimulates innovation while being alert to the risks. A fair financial system with zero tolerance for money laundering,” she said.

“A strong financial sector that supports Europe’s place in an ever uncertain world. And above all else, a financial system that underpins a more inclusive society.”

Ms McGuinness also committed to looking at making it easier for people to obtain mortgages from other EU states in a move to ensure EU citizens can have easier access to financial services across the union.