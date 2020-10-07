Major traffic jams expected across country with garda ‘super checkpoints’

Major traffic congestion is expected nationwide this morning as gardaí set up checkpoints to encourage public compliance with new Level 3 restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

More than 2,500 Garda members are set to be deployed as part of a policing surge across the Republic, according to the Irish Times.

Gardaí have said they expect that traffic congestion, especially on the approaches to Dublin and within the city and county, will be very heavy.

Gardaí are hopeful the delays would prove so long that they would discourage people leaving their home county and encourage them to work from home.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned yesterday that travelling around the country would “feel very different from tomorrow”.

“You only have to look what happens on any motorway when it goes from two or three lanes into one. It’s inevitable there will be delays,” Mr Harris said of checkpoints that would see traffic funnelled into one lane on motorways and other arterial routes nationwide.

Locations

The garda “super checkpoints” around the country will involve 132 large-scale checkpoints “on main arterial routes” which are set to remain in place on a more permanent basis while Level 3 restrictions are in place.

There will be thousands of additional “mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages a week” along with the static checkpoints.

The checkpoints come as part of Operation Fanacht, which came into force at midnight across the country in order to support compliance with the new restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

Gardaí will not have enforcement powers, however, if compliance becomes a problem they will be requested.