People with disabilities to be ‘marooned’ as car tax reliefs suspended

People with a disability without access to public transport will be left “marooned” after tax reliefs and other incentives for them to buy a car have been withdrawn, according to an Independent TD.

Those with a disability buying or adapting a car had previously been eligible for reductions in VRT and VAT, free motor tax, toll-free journeys on motorways and fuel grants.

However, the Department of Finance has now suspended the scheme after it was challenged in the Supreme Court.

This is a huge blow for any person with a disability or mobility issues that doesn’t have access to public transport and we’re talking about large swathes of rural and regional Ireland

Independent TD Denis Naughten said the loss of the scheme is a major setback for thousands of vulnerable people.

“Well this is a huge blow for any person with a disability or mobility issues that doesn’t have access to public transport and we’re talking about large swathes of rural and regional Ireland, where now effectively people with a disability are going to be left marooned,” he said.

Mr Naughten said the scheme needs to be restored as soon as possible: “I think it’s imperative that it is made a priority.

“I am surprised and disappointed that the department officials weren’t prepared for a decision that they got last June in the Supreme Court, they would have been aware of the risks, they should have acted upon them immediately after that, rather than suspending the scheme.”

Disability services

It comes as Family Carers Ireland has called for the resumption of disability services in the State.

The group said resuming services after lockdown is crucial, as many carers are suffering from burnout.

The call comes as part of its pre-Budget submission, which also includes increasing the Carer’s Support Grant from €1,700 to €2,000.

“Even before the Covid crisis hit us, 75 per cent of carers experienced difficulty accessing services,” the group’s policy and public affairs manager, Clare Duffy said.

“So now that we have the blanket withdrawal, or at best the severe curtailment of services, things are now even worse.”