School secretaries to hold three days of strike action over pay dispute

School secretaries are to hold three one-day work stoppages in the coming weeks followed by an indefinite strike, in a row over pay.

The trade union Forsa says workers at over 1000 primary and secondary schools will strike on October 23rd, and November 2nd and 13th followed by an all out strike starting on November 16th.

The union says the dispute is due to a longstanding two tier pay system that leaves most school secretaries earning just €12,500 a year.

Some secretaries are classes as civil servants, being paid directly by the Department of Education, while others are commissioned and paid using school funds allocated by the Department, with their pay and conditions being determined by the school’s board of management.