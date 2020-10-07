Second nursing home confirms 30 cases of Covid-19 this week

A nursing home in Donegal has confirmed a large number of Covid-19 cases today in the second report of a large nursing home outbreak in the last 24 hours.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Co Donegal issued a statement this morning confirming 30 cases of Covid-19 at its home.

It comes as yesterday, a nursing home in Co Laois confirmed 31 cases of the virus among its residents and staff.

There are growing concerns surrounding the rising number of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes, as there were a further seven new clusters in homes around the country last week.

Brindley Manor said in its statement that family members of its residents had been contacted to inform them of the situation.

“We cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters,” it said.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and will be engaging with the relatives of our residents to provide regular status updates on the health, welfare, and care of their loved ones.

The nursing home said measures had been taken to stop the further spread of the virus: “In line with Public Health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.”

Containment

“Our Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus,” it said.

“We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by Public Health, the HSE, Infection Control and our lead inspector at HIQA.”

The home remains “fully operational” but is closed to non-essential visitors in line with nationwide Level 3 restrictions.

It comes as yesterday Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise confirmed 31 cases of the virus, with 21 relating to residents of the home and 10 to staff.

The home also appointed a family liaison officer Monday evening, who is engaging with relatives of residents at the home.

In a statement, Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home said all affected residents were “isolating in their rooms.”

The home said its director of nursing was leading the care team and working closely with public health to ensure appropriate measures are in place to contain the spread of the virus.