Tailoring messaging to children key in tackling mental health issues Oireachtas Committee hears

Wednesday, October 07, 2020

Mental health workers say information around Covid-19 needs to be tailored differently for young people.

Jigsaw says the initial advice given in March was not channelled at all age groups.

The charity told an Oireachtas Committee today it has experienced a 400 per cent increase in demand for its online services since the pandemic began.

Jigsaw chief executive, Dr Joseph Duffy, says there needs to be age-appropriate messaging.

“They need those message through social media and I think in terms of younger children, there needs to be messaging directed to those younger children.

“Children have an enormous capacity for learning and sharing and understanding and it’s important that the messages are tailored to that advice.

