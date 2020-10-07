Varadkar accused of ‘Trump-like’ response over Nphet comments

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has been compared to US president Donald Trump following his response to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)’s request to move the country to Level 5 restrictions.

The comparison came in the Dáil today after the Tánaiste told his Parliamentary Party that a move to Level 5 could not be ruled out in future, after publicly criticising Nphet’s recommendation of the move.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle accused the Tánaiste of playing politics with the issue and of a “Trump-like” response.

“The Trump-like reaction of the Tánaiste, who rubbishes the news when he gets it first and then actually tells his party, knowing full well that it will be widely circulated, that it’s going to happen anyway,” he said.

“But in the meantime, the base is getting a great boost at how the hard man is taking on the freeloaders who are putting the people who worked for a living to the sword because they won’t be affected anyway.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also came in for criticism during today’s Leaders’ Questions, as he answered questions from Labour leader Alan Kelly about getting other health services fully operational.

Mr Martin said the focus will now be on moving forward from this week’s disagreements after speaking with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan this morning, with the rebuilding of the Government’s relationship with Nphet a priority.

“It’s going to take a reasonable period of time,” Mr Martin said.

“No one’s denying the reality of the impact of Covid on non-Covid care and that is why the Winter Initiative, and what we’re trying to do right now, is manage Covid and resume services, resume screening services.”

It comes as Independent TD Michael Healy Rae accused Mr Martin of making a mockery of people who have to travel to the North for eye treatment following a sharp Dáil exchange yesterday over the transport of people to Belfast for cataract surgery.

Micheál Martin claimed yesterday that Mr Healy Rae approached people after mass offering them seats on a bus to the North.

The Kerry TD said today that the jibe was not a smart political move by the Taoiseach: “For them to be at home yesterday, and to see the Taoiseach of the day laughing, smirking and making little of my efforts and the efforts of others – I don’t think that that’s a politically smart thing to do.”

“What Micheál Martin is doing at present, he’s actually doing a remarkable thing. By his performances in the Dáil and outside of the Dáil, he’s actually making Leo Varadkar look good.”