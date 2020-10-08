All countries to be removed from ‘green list’ from Monday

There will be no countries on the green list for safe travel from Monday.

The Department of Foreign Simon Coveney affairs say Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on co-ordinating travel within the union.

The Europe-wide agreement is being referred to as the traffic light system, with countries due to receive a colour rating depending on their level of the virus.

There are currently just four countries on the list: Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.

Travellers coming into Ireland from any of these four countries are not required to self-isolate for 14 days, however that will no longer be the case under the updated list.

The current green list will expire on Sunday night at midnight.