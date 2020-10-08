Antenatal videos give practical advice for prospective parents

THE Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital has today launched a series of antenatal educational videos aimed at guiding parents through pregnancy, birth and parenting.

The suite of videos has been developed by the hospital’s multidisciplinary team and includes information from physiotherapy, dietetics, parent education, perioperative medicine and perinatal mental health teams.

Commenting on the launch of the video series, Professor Michael O’Connell, master of the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital, said: “I’m delighted to launch these antenatal educational videos today. I believe that giving parents up-to-date information and education is one of the most important supports that can be provided, particularly at this important time of their lives. We, of course, know that every woman’s experience of pregnancy and birth is unique, but the purpose of the videos is to provide practical advice and information, from what to eat during pregnancy, to knowing the signs of labour, to what to expect when coming into hospital for birth and mental health supports for parents at each stage.

“Recent months have been challenging for the parents we serve and the impact Covid-19 is placing on women and their partners is particularly difficult. Here at the Coombe we have tried to do everything we can to support them during this time, within the physical infrastructural constraints we face, and all the while ensuring first and foremost the safety of the women we serve and their babies and limiting the spread of the virus. I hope these videos will provide additional support and comfort to parents over the coming weeks and months.”

The online resource is made up of 27 videos, which fall under three categories: pregnancy, labour and birth and parenting.

Topics covered under ‘pregnancy’ include changes in pregnancy; concerns in pregnancy; perinatal mental health; exercising in pregnancy; lower back and pelvic pain; perineal massage; and eating and digestion during pregnancy. The aim of this section of the series is to support women on their pregnancy journeys and to provide an understanding of changes to the body that occur during pregnancy.

Topics covered under ‘labour and birth’ include signs of labour; stages of labour; a toolkit for labour including techniques and supports, to enhance both the labour process and the woman’s experience of labour and birth; coming to hospital and care in labour; pain relief options; interventions; breathing for stages of labour; and eating at the time of birth. This part of the series aims to give women an understanding of the labour process so that they can remain central to their birthing experience.

Topics covered under ‘parenting’ include practical baby care; maternal wellbeing after birth; the transition to parenthood; tummy time; plagiocephaly (flat head); and eating during breastfeeding.

The series of videos can be accessed at https://www.coombe.ie/parent-education.

