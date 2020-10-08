Changes made to Garda checkpoints on two major roads after delays

Changes have been made to garda checkpoints on two major roads following long tailbacks yesterday.

As part of Operation Fanacht a new traffic layout has been introduced at Junction 6 on the N7 and Junction 2 on the M2.

There will be a dedicated lane for trucks to minimise delay or disruption.

Motorists are asked to follow signage and slow down approaching the checkpoints.

It comes as yesterday, long tailbacks of eight kilometres were reported on some commuter routes in and out of Dublin, as checkpoints caused significant delays in parts of the county.

Gardaí said they expected that traffic congestion, especially on the approaches to Dublin and within the city and county, would be very heavy.

Gardaí were hopeful the delays would prove so long that they would discourage people leaving their home county and encourage them to work from home.