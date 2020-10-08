Covid-19: 506 new cases, one additional death

There has been 506 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic today, with one additional death.

Of today’s cases, 240 were male, 265 were female and 64 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin recorded 91 cases, while there were 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal and 42 in Meath.

The remaining 244 cases were recorded across 21 additional counties.

[media=datawrapper]kmwlc[/media]

Earlier, 923 cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland, with one additional death.

Later today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is due to address the Dáil regarding the timeline of events last weekend, detailing when he was first briefed on Nphet’s decision to recommend moving the country to Level 5 of restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he contacted Minister Donnelly on Sunday morning, outlining his concerns about the spread of the virus before Nphet met and recommended the move.

However, the Government said on Monday that the Level 5 recommendation had come “out of the blue,” with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar claiming it had not been “thought through” and that there had been no “prior consultation” with Government.

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

As the daily figures of the virus continue to rapidly increase across the country, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the healthcare system is currently challenged but not yet overwhelmed.

Mr Reid said the rising number of cases and the number of patients requiring hospitalisation due to the virus was a “strong concern” of the HSE, adding that as of yesterday evening, 157 people have been hospitalised due to the virus, with 27 of these being treated in Intensive Care Units.