Four arrested after allegations of witness intimidation in Aaron Brady trial

Gardaí have made four arrests today in relation to allegations of witness intimidation during the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have been investigating allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment.

The four arrests today were made by detective gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in GNBCI, with all four persons currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They are being detained in Mountjoy, Ballymun, Bridewell and Raheny Garda Stations respectively, for the proper investigation of the offences concerned.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.