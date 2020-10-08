Four teenagers arrested after stolen car chase involving Garda helicopter

Gardaí have arrested four teenagers in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car last night in Co Kildare.

Gardaí responded to reports of a car driving erratically in the Cellbridge area at around 2:40am this morning, which failed to stop for gardaí when signalled to do so and took off in the direction of Dublin.

A “contained pursuit operation” was then undertaken by gardaí, involving units from Meath and Dublin along with a Garda helicopter from the Air Support Unit.

The chase came to a conclusion when the vehicle left the M3 motorway near Batterstown, where a “stinger” or vehicle stopping device was used.

The four male teens were then arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two are due to appear before the Children’s Court and two are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.