  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Four teenagers arrested after stolen car chase involving Garda helicopter

Four teenagers arrested after stolen car chase involving Garda helicopter

Thursday, October 08, 2020

Gardaí have arrested four teenagers in relation to the theft and dangerous driving of a car last night in Co Kildare.

Gardaí responded to reports of a car driving erratically in the Cellbridge area at around 2:40am this morning, which failed to stop for gardaí when signalled to do so and took off in the direction of Dublin.

A “contained pursuit operation” was then undertaken by gardaí, involving units from Meath and Dublin along with a Garda helicopter from the Air Support Unit.

The chase came to a conclusion when the vehicle left the M3 motorway near Batterstown, where a “stinger” or vehicle stopping device was used.

The four male teens were then arrested and taken to Naas Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Two are due to appear before the Children’s Court and two are due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Govt to wait weeks before escalating restrictions as Nphet meets, Ryan says

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 12:30pm

Government knew of Nphet concerns before Level 5 media leak

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 11:40am

Joint policy on Covid-19 needed for Ireland and UK, according to professor

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 9:40am